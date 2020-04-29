GE will be closing its New Orleans technology center due to the economic effects of coronavirus. The move will result in the layoffs of approximately 100 workers, the company said Wednesday.

The move is effective June 30, 2020.

GE launched the technology center in 2012, according to company spokesperson.

“This is a difficult decision,” said the spokesperson, “particularly at this time, but we are providing employees with 60 days’ notice and comprehensive benefits to help during this transition.”

The spokesperson said that the company still has over 500 employees across the state in multiple businesses.

The company also said that it had received some incentives tied to specific employment targets when it first began eight years ago, but that it hadn’t received incentives in recent years. The company said it would be talking to the state about GE’s “remaining obligations.”