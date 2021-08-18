Get the shot, then get pumped: New Orleans gym vaccinating customers

"That's why G-FIT is here, to create the safe space so that people can monitor their best interest and fitness and health journey."

NEW ORLEANS — Businesses in New Orleans are encouraging people to get vaccinated. And one in particular is using a novel way to promote a safe workout.

The owner of G-Fit NOLA has set up a vaccination booth to ensure people are safe while working out at the gym.

"We wanted to make sure people had the opportunity to get vaccinated," Gunny the owner of G-Fit NOLA said.

Gunny feels it's important for people to get vaccinated.

He has a booth setup with a team from the Paisley Medical Clinic to vaccinate as many gym goers as possible.

"That's why G-FIT is here, to create the safe space so that people can monitor their best interest and fitness and health journey,"

Gabriel Soto is one person who decided to get vaccinated after learning his mom's coworker passed away from covid complications.

"In New Orleans specifically you have to show a negative test within three days or show proof of vaccination, so I thought it makes more sense to get it done at this point," Soto said.

Soto hopes him getting vaccinated will encourage others to get the shot as well.

"I hope people have more awareness and take it seriously."

