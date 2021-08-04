Only in New Orleans: Bar giving out free shots at vaccination pop up

The event starts Friday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. and vaccines will be given out while supplies last.

NEW ORLEANS — If you need another incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine, will a shot of alcohol do it?

Crescent Care will be giving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on the neutral ground on Esplanade Avenue outside the Dragon's Den.

It's just one dose and it's free! The best part, though: Dragon's Den will give you a free shot of booze to celebrate after.

While you're getting your shot, DJ RQ Away will set the mood as the party comes back to New Orleans.

