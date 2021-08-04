x
Only in New Orleans: Bar giving out free shots at vaccination pop up

The event starts Friday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. and vaccines will be given out while supplies last.
NEW ORLEANS — If you need another incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine, will a shot of alcohol do it?

Crescent Care will be giving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on the neutral ground on Esplanade Avenue outside the Dragon's Den.

It's just one dose and it's free! The best part, though: Dragon's Den will give you a free shot of booze to celebrate after.

While you're getting your shot, DJ RQ Away will set the mood as the party comes back to New Orleans. 

The event starts Friday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. and vaccines will be given out while supplies last. 

