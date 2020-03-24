NEW ORLEANS — As Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards is now seeking a Major Disaster Declaration and federal aid to help Louisiana.

Tuesday there was another large jump in cases with 1,388 reported in the state, including a spike of 108 new cases and six deaths in Orleans Parish.

The 675 in New Orleans and 293 in Jefferson Parish account for nearly 70 percent of Louisiana's known cases.

Gov. Edwards warned federal officials the New Orleans area is on track to run out of its ability to deliver health care by April 4.

“With our current rate of new virus cases, our hospital current capacity to successfully treat infected patients will be exceeded,” Edwards wrote in his declaration request.

New Orleans is set to become an epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in part because of Mardi Gras, according to Dr. Rebekah Gee, CEO of the LSU health system and former state health chief.

“We now think in large part Mardi Gras happened when this virus was circulating and 1.4 million people came to our city, many came from all over Louisiana to New Orleans, they caught beads, but also caught COVID-19,” Gee said.

Dr. Gee told WWL-TV, Louisiana needs to be a higher priority when it comes to federal aid.

“Certainly, when a president speaks and others speak, they need to say New Orleans,” Gee said. “I know we’re asking for additional personnel, additional equipment, and we’ll need to set up additional hospital capacity throughout the state and that declaration will allow for that.”

Gee said the reason leaders are telling people to stay home to stay safe is to slow the spread of the virus and to make sure we’re able to maximize the very limited resources that we’re going to have in a couple of weeks when these numbers get higher.

“We want the public to take this seriously, not do what happened over the weekend, a bingo pool party at the country club on the Northshore, type of thing,” Gee said. “People need to listen.”

President Trump has already approved similar Major Disaster Declaration requests for California, Washington and New York.

“It is still impossible to know exactly how long the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Louisiana, but what we do know is that we have more cases per capita than every state, except for New York and Washington,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have overwhelmed our stocks of key resources needed for our hospitals, first responders and emergency managers.”

Gov. Edwards previously issued a Public Health Emergency on March 11 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Read Edwards' full statement below:

“It is still impossible to know exactly how long the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Louisiana, but what we do know is that we have more cases per capita than every state, except for New York and Washington. Sadly, 34 people have died in Louisiana and our case count continues to rise, which is why we need additional federal aid.” said Gov. Edwards. “We have overwhelmed our stocks of key resources needed for our hospitals, first responders and emergency managers. There will be a long-lasting impact on the state of Louisiana, and we have taken aggressive mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. I have been appreciative of the support of the federal government, especially Vice President Mike Pence’s COVID-19 task force, and I am hopeful FEMA will quickly approve our request as we continue our response and work towards recovery.”

