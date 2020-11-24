Gov. Edwards expected to make new recommendations amid resurging coronavirus

The White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Louisiana shows the state with more cases than the national average.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce new recommendations for the state's coronavirus response on Tuesday as the state sees rising new cases and hospitalizations.

Edwards is scheduled to address the public at 2:30 p.m. from the Louisiana State Capitol. The news conference will be broadcast on WWL-TV as well as on WWL-TV.com.

Edwards' Deputy Chief of Staff Christina Stephens said on Friday that the situation in the state has grown “ever more dire.” She added that “for the first time in recent memory” the White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Louisiana shows the state with more cases than the national average.

The task force's weekly report shows Louisiana had 474 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, compared to the national average for states at 356 new cases per 100,000 people.

The report points out that COVID-19 hospital admissions increased by 27 percent between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20. During that time, on average each day about 125 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 26 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day in hospitals across the state.

Stephens said the governor is incredibly concerned about the rising hospitalizations and new cases across Louisiana. More than 6,300 Louisianans have died from the virus since the outbreak was first detected here in early March.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 3,266 new cases and 39 deaths from the virus since the previous update. The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized across the state also increased by 40.

The three parishes with the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks are East Baton Rouge, Ouachita, and Jefferson parishes. These three parishes accounted for about 20 percent of all new cases in the state in that time frame.

Some of the specific recommendations from the White House include proactive, focused testing, ensuring masks are worn at all times in public, and increasing physical distancing.

The task force also recommends that public spaces where masking is not possible 'must have a significant reduction in capacity or (be) closed."

Last week, the White House task force said Louisiana's coronavirus mitigation efforts were "inadequate" and needed to be increased amid resurging virus spread in the state.

