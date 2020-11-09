LIVE @ 2 PM: Gov. Edwards lays out Phase 3 guidelines for Louisiana

The mask mandate will remain in effect for Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is moving into Phase 3 of reopening, but what that means is still unclear.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will details all the changes coming under the Phase 3 mandate today at 2 p.m. during a press conference that will be carried live on WWL-TV, WWLTV.com and our social media pages.

So far, we know that the mask mandate will remain in effect for Louisiana. Gov. Edwards also said during an interview Friday morning on WWL Radio that businesses will be allowed to reopen at 75% occupancy.

The governor added that this will likely be the last major change in coronavirus restrictions for Louisiana until a vaccine is released.

The governor’s plans will not include New Orleans as Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said the city will keep existing Phase 2 restrictions in place. New Orleans is preparing to return public school students to classrooms beginning Monday. Cantrell said safely returning students to classes is the city’s top priority.

Louisiana surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday. However, the rate of new coronavirus cases, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have declined statewide.

Bars have been closed statewide for nearly seven weeks. Restaurants are struggling while operating at a reduced capacity.

Many private businesses are following the state's lead to fill offices, and nursing home residents are desperate for even outdoor visits to resume.

