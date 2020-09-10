x
Gov. Edwards staff member test positive for COVID-19

The person did not have close contact with the Governor.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards updates the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. Dr. Daniel Burch does sign language interpretation at left. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — A member of Gov. John Bell Edwards' team has tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are in quarantine, the governor's office said Friday.

The staffer was reportedly tested Thursday. 

Two additional staffers who were in close contact with the person have been asked to quarantine for 14 days due to the possibility of exposure.

Guidance has been taken from the  Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The person did not have close contact with the Governor, according to state officials.

