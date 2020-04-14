BATON ROUGE, La. —

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says that most deaths in the state from the coronavirus disease happened 11 days after the onset of symptoms.

Louisiana reported 129 new deaths Tuesday due to COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Since the outbreak began on March 9, Louisiana has reported 1,013 deaths and 21,519 positive cases of the disease.

“Today’s death count is the largest we have reported in a single day since this COVID-19 outbreak started and it brings the number of Louisianans we have lost to more than 1,000,” Edwards said. “That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle. They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers. They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.”

Edwards once again reiterated the need for residents to obey the statewide stay-at-home order “because just as the positive things we do now will save lives in the future, the negative things we do could threaten lives as well.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough which can develop 2-14 days after infection. But for others, especially older people and those with underlying conditions, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

