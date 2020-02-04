NEW ORLEANS — With Louisiana schools closed until at least April 30, there are a lot of questions about what the future holds for students.

Governor John Bel Edwards addressed one of the major ones Thursday, saying that he doesn’t expect students to be held back because of the coronavirus crisis.

“I don’t believe you’re going to see folks retained in grades unnecessarily. There are options out there as you can imagine. They can take the grades as they existed on March 13 and that can be the final grade for the semester. They can convert them to pass fail.”

The governor noted that whatever they do, they’ll make sure it doesn’t interfere with anyone’s ability to qualify for programs like TOPS.

Edwards said to expect specifics from Louisiana’s Dept. of Education soon.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a radically different percentage of high school seniors graduate this year as opposed to anybody, that just doesn’t make sense for anybody,” he said.

