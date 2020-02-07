Governor's office staff member tests positive for COVID

Governor Edwards made the announcement Thursday morning. He did not say that the test result would affect the workings of his office or the governor himself.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A member of Governor John Bel Edwards staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being quarantined along with other staffers who have been in close contact with this person.

The office will monitor those who are in self-quarantine and will offer testing and support where appropriate. Should other team members test positive, additional people may be advised to self-quarantine. Further, complete contact tracing will take place today so that all individuals having close contact with the staff member who tested positive will be so advised, asked to self-quarantine and tested if appropriate.

Based on discussions with epidemiologists, Gov. Edwards is not currently considered a close contact of the person who tested positive. Close contacts are those who likely had exposure within six feet of a person who is infected for at least fifteen minutes.

The staff member was at a media briefing recently along with other meetings.