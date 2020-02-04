GRAND ISLE, La. —

People driving to Grand Isle will now be required to show proof that they live there, under new rules to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Starting Thursday at 12 p.m., residents will have to have a Grand Isle driver’s license, Louisiana state ID, voter registration or homestead exemption pass through a checkpoint to re-enter the town.

Grand Isle is also setting a daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Thursday.

“The safety of our residents is a top priority and our medical services are limited, which is why we are putting these extra measures in place,” Mayor David Carmadelle said.

The following rules will go into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday, though the town said they are subject to change daily or hourly.

All vehicles will be checked at Grand Isle Welcome Sign / Jefferson Parish line. One ID per car

Camp owners are allowed to enter the town, but proper ID (Property tax bill, utility bill or Entergy bill) is required to show proof of ownership.

Upon entrance into Grand Isle, camp owners are asked to self-quarantine and only leave the camp for essentials.

Out of town workers will need proof of employment that they are needed at work or a copy of building permit for out of town workers.

Those who do not follow rules are subject to arrest/fines up to $500 or to be taken to Jefferson Parish lockup in Gretna, La.

For questions, call the Grand Isle Police Department at 985-787-2104.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.