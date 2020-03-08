Gretna shuts down 2 bars over weekend

Gretna Police said they received complaints about both businesses.

GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department has confirmed that officers shut down two bars in the city early Sunday morning.

Captain Russell Lloyd said that both El Patron and Nany's Antojitos received citations for violating a state emergency order by being open and serving alcohol.

The state emergency order bans drinking inside of bars all across the state of Louisiana.

Gretna Police said they received complaints about both businesses. Neither of the two bars will be allowed to reopen until the Gretna City Council reconsiders their business licenses.