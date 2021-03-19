Grocery store workers finally eligible for vaccines after working on the pandemic frontlines

“I had employees that showed up every single day and coming to work even though they know there’s a risk out there."

METAIRIE, La. — Within a matter of days, all essential workers will be eligible for COVID vaccines, that includes workers in the grocery industry.

They’ve had a unique window on the pandemic because most of them never stopped working and they couldn’t work from home.

Chances are that grocery stores are one of the few places where we’ve socialized this past year.

“For many people, the grocery store visit was their only social outing, so to be there and socially distanced, speak with them, talk to them but serve their needs was very rewarding in a lot of ways,” said Marc Robert III, general manager of Robert Fresh Market in Lakeview.

Robert Fresh Market, Zuppardo’s and the rest of the grocery industry never shut down during the pandemic. at the start of it all they saw our panic buying.

“It was hectic,” said Jeanette Fultner of Zuppardo’s.

“It wasn’t anything we’ve seen before. There was a run a bleach and toilet paper,” said Joseph Zuppardo, owner of Zuppardo’s in Metairie.

Like the rest of us, they tried to adapt to life under COVID, with safety always front of mind.

“Before there was a lot of guidance from the CDC it was definitely a difficult situation trying to handle certain situations as they came to us but as the months passed we got more into a groove,” Marc Robert III said.

“I had employees that showed up every single day and coming to work even though they know there’s a risk out there. For their work they deserve a pat on their backs too,” Joseph Zuppardo said.

From the mad dash to grab sanitizer to an increase in online orders, the grocery industry has seen several changes and trends this year. One of the most visible changes in the grocery store and perhaps in the world have been face coverings.

Jeanette Fultner is a baker at Zuppardo’s. She says masks made her job a bit tougher.

“Learning to hear without looking at lips, now that can be challenging,” said Fultner with a laugh.

Through all the surges and now the plateau in cases, workers like Nikki Banks showed up for their shift, even with concerns at home. Banks is a cashier at Robert Fresh Market in Lakeview.

“I had a couple of family members that have had COVID, and I lost a couple family members to COVID,” Banks said.

Starting Monday, Nikki and other essential workers will be eligible for vaccines and maybe a shot at a vacation.

“Hopefully by July we’ll be able to go and I can hug those grandkids again,” Banks said.

“I think we matter, I think we should be up there with the health care workers,” Fultner said.

Before COVID, making groceries may have seemed routine. But during an unstable year, they’ve remained one of the few constants in our lives.