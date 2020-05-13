WAVELAND, Miss —

Outside the Waveland lighthouse along Beach Boulevard Tuesday afternoon there were people sunbathing, others jogging along the recreation trail, even a small group of people playing volleyball. It all looks like a normal beach day, though Katie Salts is still being careful on the weekly family trip outdoors.

“I’ve been nervous about it,” said Salts. “I don’t bring my daughter to the store or anywhere inside still so I feel more uncomfortable outdoors. Just keeping an eye on the kids and keeping them away from other people and other people have been mending their kids, too.”

The beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast were shut down during the height of COVID-19. They’ve reopened now with restrictions. There is a beach patrol to make sure there are not groups of 20 or more and that people are spaced out, according to Waveland Mayor Mike Smith. They’ve also closed bathrooms but if spaced properly most activities are fine, including volleyball.

“I think it is safe for volleyball,” said Smith. “I was happy they opened it up, to let the kids go out and play because you are distanced anyway.”

Smith is more concerned with the economy here, now slowly coming back. Businesses have started to reopen in nearby Bay St. Louis, where you can sit down in a beachside restaurant.

“Today is my 41st anniversary,” said Smith. “So I took the wife down to a restaurant and we sat down and ate and it almost felt normal again.”

But Smith says they are prepared to make changes like even closing down the beach again if there is a surge in cases.

“Hopefully our numbers stay good here in Hancock County so that we can continue to slowly increase our way back to normal,” said Smith. “We will certainly do what we need to do whether it be asking the board of supervisors to close the beach down again..we are not against that.”

