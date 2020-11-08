100 Gulfport High School students quarantined after teacher shows coronavirus symptoms

The teacher will be tested for COVID-19 today.

GULFPORT, Miss — One hundred Gulfport High School students were sent home to quarantine after a teacher showed mild symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Gulfport School District, the teacher has not tested positive for coronavirus, but is showing symptoms. They will be tested later today.

Officials said the 100 students sent home will continue their education through virtual learning for 14 days. According to the school district, none of the students are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Students have distanced and worn masks in the class, as has the teacher at all times. The only mask exception is during lunch and that is only while eating,” the statement from the Gulfport School District said.

If the teacher tests negative, the students will be allowed to return to class.