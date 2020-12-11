Halloween blamed for spike in COVID cases at Tulane

President of Tulane University Michael Fitts believes that's why cases went from zero to around 300 in just a week.

NEW ORLEANS — Part of the recent increase in cases is being driven by new positives among Tulane students.

Wednesday, the university talked about why this happened suddenly and how the school is taking steps to get that back under control.

Earlier this week the city said a spike in coronavirus infections at Tulane University added to overall numbers.

“We are seeing a spike in university student cases related to Halloween and storm activities,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the New Orleans City Health Director.

President of Tulane University Michael Fitts believes that's why cases went from zero to around 300 in just a week.

“We're suspicious it was outside contact, whether it was at bars or social events outside,” said Fitts.

He says that is why they have bumped up testing from twice, to three times a week for undergraduates.

“So now it's three times a week and for some freshman it's every day, and I'm just trying to be more careful around campus,” said one student.

“I like it. I think it's good because I feel better about like going home for Thanksgiving,” said another student.

Extra testing also protects older relatives when students go home. To be extra cautious, exams will be online at home. Students won't return until mid-January. For now, students testing positive are separated.

“We have dorm space for students who are positive, separate dorm where they stay, and we have nurses if they need it. And we provide food there, said Fitts.

For privacy reasons he could not say if anyone has been hospitalized.

“The vast, vast majority of cases at Tulane have been asymptomatic,” he said.

As the largest employer in the city with barely any cases before now, Fitts says students have been exceptional about following requirements. That has meant no layoffs at a time when enrollment is the highest ever. That is more than 8,600 students in undergraduate school.

When asked if there has been disciplinary action on people who have not followed the code of conduct, Fitts replied, “Absolutely, absolutely, both on campus and off campus.”

Just a few can be a game changer for all.