Hancock High sends all students home for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 exposure

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss — Hancock County High School’s entire student body was sent home to quarantine Wednesday after 17% of the students had been exposed to COVID-19 at school.

This comes one day after the Hancock High football team was sent home to quarantine.

The Mississippi Dept. of Health recommends that schools close when three or more individual classes or groups experience an outbreak.

According to a statement from the school, the cases are likely the result of community spread, rather than spread inside the school.

“Parents, it is imperative that you help us and your community to limit the spread of COVID-19,” principal Tara Ladner said in a message sent to student’s parents. “Please practice social distancing, wear masks and keep your child from gathering in groups outside of the family unit.”

Students will continue distance learning through Google Classroom until Oct. 14.

All other schools in the Hancock County School District will remain open.

