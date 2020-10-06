Harrah's set to reopen Saturday after COVID-19 shutdown

The casino posted the news on Twitter after Mayor LaToya Cantrell outlined the city's Phase 2 plans at a press conference Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — Harrah's New Oreans Casino and Hotel will reopen Saturday along with other businesses as the city begins phase of economic reopening after several months of COVID-19 shutdown.

Harrah's will officially reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. at 25% capacity, which is the maximum allowed by the city's guidelines.

In a statement, casino management said slot machines would be rearranged to allow players to social distance, and table games would have limited seating.,

Some sections of the casino floor, such as certain dining areas, will remain closed. They will reopen slowly as demand picks up, officials said.

Phase 2 started for the rest of Louisiana the week before, with restaurants and other shops able to have 50% occupancy. Other types of businesses such as tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen in limited capacity.

But New Orleans has bucked the trend of following the state's reopening plan since the start, instituting a stay at home order before Gov. John Bel Edwards and opening the city's businesses up for phase 1 a day after the state.

In New Orleans' phase 2, bars will be allowed to open at 25%, businesses and restaurants will be able to serve 50% occupancy and curches can let in 50% of their congregation or 250 people, whichever is fewer.

