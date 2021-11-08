Health officials are pushing efforts to get out more vaccinations

“Without individuals hearing it from community leaders, unfortunately right now misinformation rules the day,” said Dr. Dery.

HAMMOND, La. —

We’ve heard the messages repeatedly to get vaccinated but in some parts of Louisiana, vaccinations are not in high demand. As vaccination rates stay low, hospitalizations and new COVID cases remain high.

At Tangipahoa Community Health Center in Hammond, getting more people vaccinated is the mission, but with a 31 percent parish-wide vaccination rate, there are challenges.

“It’s not easy but what else can we do. We can’t stop trying,” said Dr. MarkAlain Dery, director of infectious diseases at Access Health Louisiana, a community healthcare network that operates in 12 parishes.

To help increase vaccination rates, Dr. Dery sidesteps topics like politics and religion and said he’s been told repeatedly that science and the latest COVID numbers don’t really get the point across.

“What I really try to focus on is practicalities, to recognize if you have a child who’s under the age of 12 the best way for you to protect that child who’s under 12 is for you to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Dery.

Neighboring parishes also have vaccination rates near or below 30 percent, including Washington, Livingston and St. Helena. It adds to the reality of most COVID hospitalizations and deaths being unvaccinated people.

“It’s not a coincidence. It’s because of these vaccines that are very good at keeping people out of the hospital,” said Dr. Jeffrey Elder, medical director for emergency management at LCMC Health in New Orleans.

Dr. Elder said he recently took care of someone who delayed getting a vaccine, leading to serious illness and serious talk about medical care.

“It’s a horrible conversation to have, but it’s real and it happens every day in our hospitals right now,” said Dr. Elder.

Medical leaders said a big part of the problem is misinformation about vaccines.

“It sticks to people and it moves through the infosphere at six times the rate that truthful or scientific information does,” said Dr. Dery.

To help level that out in communities with low vaccination rates, Dr. Dery says resources are being put in place, which includes local partnerships.

“Without individuals hearing it from community leaders, unfortunately right now misinformation rules the day,” said Dr. Dery.