Health workers going door-to-door to help New Orleanians get on COVID vaccine wait list

Teams of community health workers are now going door to door – to help residents sign up for a citywide COVID vaccine waitlist.

NEW ORLEANS — Pastors, priests and other New Orleans faith leaders gathered at Abundant Life Tabernacle Church in the St. Claude neighborhood on Thursday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I believe that the vaccine is the one way to protect first others and I see hundreds of people every day and it’s the best way to protect myself,” Father John Dominic Sims from St. Anthony Parish said.

“Give us a sense of relief and feel some sort of normalcy,” Pastor Tyrone Jefferson from Abundant Life Tabernacle said. “Feel a little more comfortable as well.”

While these clergy members were eager to get the shot, there are gaps in interest and access to the vaccine throughout the city.

Thursday, they worked the Gert Town neighborhood.

“If you’re on our waitlist, you may get called by the New Orleans Health Department to schedule a vaccine appointment at one of our sites, you might hear from one of our partner clinicians to schedule an appointment,” Laura Mellum from NOLA Ready said.

The city partnering with the non-profit Resilient Force to spread the word about vaccines and the waitlist.

The teams are making a crucial connection in a city where many families don’t have access to the internet.

“You may see one of my team members in the field with their iPad helping individuals fill out the form online,” LaTanja Silvester, from Resilient Force said. “We understand that in certain communities throughout the city there is that divide and not everyone has access to broadband. Not everyone has access to the internet.”

The waitlist is not only a tool to help get shots in people’s arms, but it also gives the city a good idea where it needs to concentrate vaccination efforts based the location of who is and isn't signing up for the program..

“It helps us understand sort of the sentiment, what people are thinking about the vaccine and also to help identify where we might need to put vaccine pods in the future to get vaccines into community that need it the most,” Mellum said.

Back at Abundant Life Tabernacle, faith leaders encourage everyone to get the vaccine.

“It’s worth it,” Father Sims said. “It only took a half-hour. Do it.”

To get your name on the COVID vaccine waitlist call 311 or click here.

