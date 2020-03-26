NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Sean Payton is not the only Louisiana sports figure calling on everyone to listen to leaders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heisman Trophy-winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow posted a video to twitter asking everyone to do what they can to help flatten the curve.

"Obviously a crazy time for everybody right now. I think it’s more important now than ever to follow directions that the government lays out. Right now, they’re saying to stay inside, self-quarantine, wash your hands, limit the spread of this virus," Burrow said.

Burrow said the only way we can get back to a normal life is to follow health officials instructions.

"It's so we can flatten the curve a little bit and get back to a normal life," he said. "The only way we can do that is if we follow instructions."

The No. 1 projected overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and Ohio native encouraged viewers to donate to their local food banks if possible.

"I think something really important right now is a lot of kids in Ohio get their meals from school. I think donations to the food bank, if you’re financially able, is really important right now for a lot of people,” he said.

He ended his message succinctly, taking a page out of coach Ed Orgeron's book.

“So everyone stay inside, stay quarantined and go Tigers!”

From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU.

Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history by leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson in the playoff final.

"He's one of the greatest players in LSU history," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. “He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful to Joe Burrow.”

The senior quarterback from The Plains, Ohio, delivered the Tigers (15-0) their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way in what was already an historic season. His five TD passes and 463 yards passing are the most for a BCS or College Football Playoff title game. So were his six total touchdowns.

