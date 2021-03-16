Here's how you can honor someone who has died from COVID

WWL-TV will be honoring victims of COVID by putting their stories on our web site and by putting some of them on TV. Here's how we can tell your loved one's story.

NEW ORLEANS — If you would like to honor your family member lost to the Coronavirus, we ask you to follow these instructions.

1 - Please write down what you would like to say. We ask you to include the name of your loved one, their dates of birth and death, and where they lived (city or neighborhood is fine). You may say anything you like about this person, but some possible information might include what he/she did for a living, what he/she enjoyed to do in his/her spare time, what he/she meant to the family, whether he/she was married, had children, had brothers and sisters, etc., and how you would like your loved one to be remembered.

2 - Then, read your obituary into the “Voice Memo” app on your phone.

3 – Select up to 10 photographs of your family member on your phone. If the photos are on paper, please take a picture of the photo on your phone.

4 -- Please then send both the voice memo and the photographs to Obituary@wwltv.com. You may need to send them separately. In the subject line please put the word “Obituary” and the name of your family member (i.e. Obituary – John Doe).

Every one of the nearly 10,000 COVID victims is a person, not a statistic. A person who enjoyed and contributed to life in Louisiana. A person whose absence leaves a void in those left behind.

So who better than they to tell the stories of their family.