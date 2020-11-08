Here's what happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19 at a school

A positive case does not necessarily mean a class or school will shut down.

NEW ORLEANS — In Louisiana, the reality of COVID-19 in schools is already happening as students return to class.

In St. Charles Parish, parents at two schools were notified of positive cases. Response plans are expected in all school districts.

Kids went back to class in St. Bernard Parish Tuesday, so Superintendent Doris Voitier explained what will happen if they have a positive case.

"If a student tests positive, first parents will notify us. The first thing we do at that point is determine who the close contacts were in the classroom. It may be the teacher, it may be several other students, but the way we have them socially distanced, hopefully that will be rare," Voitier said.

Other school districts, including Jefferson Parish Public Schools, St. Charles Parish Public Schools, and St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, have similar plans.

This is protocol for all of those districts:

If a student or employee tests positive, they must quarantine for 10 days and let the school know immediately.

Anyone who has been in close contact will be notified and must quarantine for 14 days.

Superintendents will work with health officials to identify possible clusters to determine if a school needs to close.

Any students with symptoms will be isolated and sent home

