NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana's Stay at Home order to May 15, saying the state doesn't yet meet the criteria to begin Phase One of reopening the economy yet.

The Governor said his decision is based on data from the Louisiana Dept. of Health, that shows some regions of the state are still seeing an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.

According to the LDH, the rate of new cases and hospitalizations in the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions are still increasing. Increases in new cases are also being seen in Acadiana.

Around Shreveport and in Louisiana's southwest region, new cases are decreasing but hospitalizations have plateaued.

On Lake Pontchartrain’s North Shore, hospitalizations are decreasing but new cases have plateaued.

The Governor hopes to move on to Phase One on May 16. He said that announcement will come around May 11 if Louisiana’s numbers improve.

The White House issued guidelines that would reopen each states economy in three phases.

Phase one keeps social gatherings to 10 people, but allows restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and gyms to reopen with strict physical distancing protocols. Elective procedures can resume, which is something that's already been cleared to resume in Louisiana Monday.

Phase two allows gatherings up to 50 people. Schools can reopen. Bars can reopen with limited standing room occupancy.

Phase three allows everyone to return to work and visitors at hospitals and senior living facilities. You can read The White House's complete guidelines HERE.

