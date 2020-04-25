BATON ROUGE, La. — Even amid positive trends in Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak, officials are grappling with a state death rate from the virus that appears higher than other states.

Officials said Friday that deaths from the virus in Louisiana are outpacing Louisiana officials’ own modeling.

Louisiana’s number of known coronavirus infections has increased by about 400. The number surpassed 2,600 Friday as the state continues efforts to increase testing.

The death toll increased by about 60, surpassing 1,600. But hospitalizations continued to drop, falling below 1,700 Friday after peaking at 2,134 earlier this month.

