Holy Cross-Shaw game canceled; Shaw classes virtual for 'a few days' after 2 students positive for COVID

After 2 students who are involved in Archbishop Shaw's football, cheerleading and band programs tested positive for COVID-19, school administrators wanted to be safe

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The high school football Thursday might match up between Archbishop Shaw and Holy Cross, has been canceled after 2 students testing positive for COVID.

The game was set to take place 6 p.m. at Joe Yenni Stadium.

The interim principal of Archbishop Shaw, Fr. Lou Molinari, confirmed the decision to Eyewitness News' Meg Farris and said it was a very difficult decision to make.

The two students who tested positive are Shaw student-athletes who participate in football, cheerleading and band.

Molinari wrote a letter to LHSAA and Executive Director Eddie Bonine informing him about the positive tests.

The cases also prompted the school to move to full virtual learning until they all students faculty and staff test negative for COVID.

Shaw has the same access to COVID testing, as the general public and the results usually come back in a day or two.

Archbishop Shaw consulted Epidemiologist Dr. Grace Lee for proper direction, and both students have been asked to quarantine.

Archbishop Shaw has an upcoming game against Rummel.

School officials hope that game can go as planned.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.