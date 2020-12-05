NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans artist and activist Brandan "BMike" Odums wants to make sure young people are staying in touch with their creative side during this pandemic.

"A lot of the homeschooling that is happening right now is focused on the core curriculum and not really on the arts and electives and things," noticed BMike.

BMike is the artistic mastermind behind Studio Be, the 35,000 square foot warehouse that has gotten national attention for the powerful images that BMike created with graffiti art. It is currently closed due to the pandemic.

BMike and his team are using art to help get us through this pandemic. They have created a 32-page coloring book and activity guide called "Home is Where The Art Is."

"I turned a lot of my paintings...a lot of these large murals into coloring sheets in an attempt to get kids to be creative and to see themselves reflected in the coloring book and to see history reflected," explains BMike.

Some of the images include Tank of grammy-nominated local band Tank and the Bangas, James Baldwin,

Angela Davis, a black masking Indian, and a thank you card for front-line workers. The youth-led artist collective of StudioBE, "BeLite", made contributions to the book.

The coloring kits are free. They include markers and watercolors. To sign up for one, visit eternalseeds.com.

During the pandemic, BMike has also created a graduation mural that will be featured in a nationally-televised special called "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020." LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, and several others will be joining the celebration. It airs this Saturday, May 16th at 7 pm on WWL-TV.

