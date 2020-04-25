ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — All you need are some photos, a call to action and social media, then let the internet do the rest.

“I started looking through some of the stories and it was just a really awesome thing to do, so I decided to adopt a high school senior,” said Kristen Perez, a college senior from Violet.

Perez was tagged in a Facebook post about high school seniors in St. Bernard Parish. The idea is to adopt a graduate and celebrate them in any way possible.

“I saw there was a senior that hadn’t been adopted,” said Perez.

That senior, from Chalmette High School, is Leanne Dacula, who like her classmates, is dealing with frustrations of not having the senior year she expected but grateful for a new connection.

“She gave me such a wonderful gift and sign, and message supporting me through all this and she’s graduating too so it’s nice we can relate to each other on that,” Dacula said.

Dacula’s fellow classmate Katie Jovel was adopted by someone else and now has a custom yard sign and a stethoscope, for her journey into nursing school

“It did kind of make me a little bit happy about the whole situation that’s going on because it does show that people do care,” Jovel said.

That care is also in Washington Parish, where Shandreka Levi is leading the charge for soon to be graduates.

“My goal was to touch every senior in Washington Parish to let them know that their senior year is not over,” Levi said.

So far more than 300 seniors have been adopted, like La’Micheal Clark from Bogalusa High School.

“It lets us know as the class of 2020 that we’re not alone and we have people supporting us during a time like this,” Clark said.

While upsetting not to see caps and gowns, for parents like Lisa Perrodin, who has two Chalmette High School seniors at her house, virtual adoption is at least some way to show support.

“It’s about letting these seniors know how much we appreciate them and acknowledge the fact that they’ve worked so hard to get where they are,” Perrodin said.

It’s all part of communities coming together amid trying times, for a high school class being celebrated beyond graduation day.

“It’s been nice to have someone that has your back and she told me that I can always contact her whenever I need her,” Dacula said.

“I hope this just helps them build up resilience and endurance to know that they can make it through anything else that they’re faced with,” Perez said.

