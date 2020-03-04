NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East Hospital has established a fund to help the family of a nurse killed by the coronavirus.

According to hospital officials, an Employee Wellness Fund was established in loving memory off Larrice Anderson, who passed away on March 31 due to complications from the coronavirus.

Anderson worked in the Intensive Care Unit, caring for the sickest patients.

"The loss of our loved one has been profound and difficult for the New Orleans East Hospital. We had to pause for a moment to deal with our grief as a hospital family,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. “While we see the number of cases and deaths across Louisiana continue to increase, Larrice is more than a number. She was a cherished friend to many, a wonderful mother of two children, Cerrice, 24 and Cedric, 16, and a valued care provider working hard to save her community.”

Donations can be made online via the New Orleans East Hospital website: noehospital.org/noehemployeefund. The hospital will give 100% of the contributions received to the family.

