Hospitalizations in Louisiana due to COVID-19 continue to fall

BATON ROUGE, La. — Deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus have risen to 2,635 in Louisiana.

Thursday's death toll was an increase of 18 over the previous day. The state reported 38,802 cases, an increase of more than 300 as testing continues.

Hospitalizations, continue to fall, dropping to 761 on Thursday. Declining hospitalizations are a factor in pending decisions on whether to further ease business and public gathering restrictions that have devastated the state's economy.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 23,853 people filed new unemployment claims last week.