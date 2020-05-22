Hospitalizations, ventilator usage continues to drop in Louisiana among COVID-19 patients

If the trend continues, COVID-19 patients on ventilators could drop below 100 this weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — Hospitalizations and ventilator usage for COVID-19 continue to drop in Louisiana as of Friday.

According to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Dept. of Health, the numbers of coronavirus patients in Louisiana hospitals dropped by 17 Friday and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 3.

In total, 421 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 57 of them in Jefferson Parish and 40 of them in Orleans.

Orleans and Jefferson Parishes did not report any new deaths today.

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health as of Friday, May 22, 2020.

Deaths: 2,545 (+39)

Cases Reported: 36,925 (+421)

Patients in Hospitals: 867 (-17)

Patients on Ventilators: 104 (-3)

Presumed Recovered: 26,249 (Reported Weekly)