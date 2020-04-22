HOUMA, La. —

The owners of Mimi’s Creole Cuisine on Main Street in Houma are now free of COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the virus last month.

“After our first interview -- it turned for worse,” said Michelle “Mimi” Foreman. “It’s been a long road.”

We first introduced Michelle and husband Charles last month when she tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted into the hospital for pneumonia. She was released after four days and was sure she was getting better. It didn’t work out that way.

“The first week -- it was challenging -- I was watching her basically deteriorate,” said Charles. “She had a breathing problem. I had to give her breathing treatment three times a day.” Michelle says she also suffered from body aches, fever and had no appetite

“There were some rough days when I started having fevers and just couldn’t digest anything,” said Michelle. “I'd say that lasted for about a week.”

Charles Foreman is a world-renowned chef at Mimi’s. He eventually got Michelle eating again but again another challenge.

“So once she started eating and started getting her strength back things were looking good and then I got my test results back. I was positive for COVID-19,” said Charles, “but I never had any symptoms. I was asymptomatic. I just had a slight cough.”

Now after weeks of recovery at home, mixed with breathing treatments, Theraflu and Vitamin C both Michelle and Charles are both virus free and thankful for the support of the community.

“I had my husband by my side, praying for me, my church, my pastor and everyone was praying -- (but) it took some endurance to get through it,” said Michelle.

The restaurant was closed before either Charles or Michelle got their test results back. They plan to stay at home for some time longer before reopening for pick-up service.

