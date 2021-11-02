x
Coronavirus

How to get on the COVID vaccine wait list in New Orleans

When appointments become available, members on the wait list will be contacted.

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready to get your COVID-19 vaccine?

The New Orleans Health Department launched a Citywide Vaccine Waitlist Thursday, helping people eligible to receive the vaccine connect with pharmacies that have it.

To get on the list, call 311(504-658-2299) or go to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine to register.

When appointments become available, members on the wait list will be contacted and given appointments to get the vaccine.

Currently, only residents who are 65-and-older or otherwise eligible to receive the vaccine can get a place on the list, but as the vaccine becomes more widely available more people will be able to register.

“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact, highlighting longstanding inequities in the health of many groups in our community,”  NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said. “Providing the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors of color, low-income seniors, and those with functional and access needs continues to be a top priority for Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans Health Department. This waitlist will help us ensure that New Orleans’ most vulnerable residents have access to the vaccine.”

COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across all of Louisiana's 64 parishes and 9 health regions.

As of Feb. 11, 2021, the vaccines are available to the following groups:

  • Persons 65 and older
  • Dialysis providers and patients
  • Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
  • Behavioral health providers and staff
  • Urgent care clinic providers and staff
  • Community care providers and staff
  • Dental providers and staff
  • Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
  • American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
  • Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
  • Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
  • Law enforcement and other first responders
  • Louisiana Unified Command Group
  • State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
  • Some elections staff ahead of March elections

