How to get on the COVID vaccine wait list in New Orleans

When appointments become available, members on the wait list will be contacted.

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready to get your COVID-19 vaccine?

The New Orleans Health Department launched a Citywide Vaccine Waitlist Thursday, helping people eligible to receive the vaccine connect with pharmacies that have it.

To get on the list, call 311(504-658-2299) or go to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine to register.

When appointments become available, members on the wait list will be contacted and given appointments to get the vaccine.

Currently, only residents who are 65-and-older or otherwise eligible to receive the vaccine can get a place on the list, but as the vaccine becomes more widely available more people will be able to register.

“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact, highlighting longstanding inequities in the health of many groups in our community,” NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said. “Providing the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors of color, low-income seniors, and those with functional and access needs continues to be a top priority for Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans Health Department. This waitlist will help us ensure that New Orleans’ most vulnerable residents have access to the vaccine.”

COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across all of Louisiana's 64 parishes and 9 health regions.

As of Feb. 11, 2021, the vaccines are available to the following groups:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Behavioral health providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March elections

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.