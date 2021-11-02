How to get on the COVID vaccine wait list in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready to get your COVID-19 vaccine?
The New Orleans Health Department launched a Citywide Vaccine Waitlist Thursday, helping people eligible to receive the vaccine connect with pharmacies that have it.
To get on the list, call 311(504-658-2299) or go to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine to register.
When appointments become available, members on the wait list will be contacted and given appointments to get the vaccine.
Currently, only residents who are 65-and-older or otherwise eligible to receive the vaccine can get a place on the list, but as the vaccine becomes more widely available more people will be able to register.
“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact, highlighting longstanding inequities in the health of many groups in our community,” NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said. “Providing the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors of color, low-income seniors, and those with functional and access needs continues to be a top priority for Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans Health Department. This waitlist will help us ensure that New Orleans’ most vulnerable residents have access to the vaccine.”
COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across all of Louisiana's 64 parishes and 9 health regions.
As of Feb. 11, 2021, the vaccines are available to the following groups:
- Persons 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March elections
