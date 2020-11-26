How to reduce COVID-19 risk this Thanksgiving

"If the plan is to be together, I think we just have to exercise caution and do it as safely as possible," said Dr. Meredith Clement, an infectious disease expert.

NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving will look different for families as rising COVID-19 numbers have the governor and medical professionals encouraging people to avoid gathering with those outside their household, but for those who do plan to get together there are some tips on how to decrease your chances of exposing one another.

"If the plan is to be together, I think we just have to exercise caution and do it as safely as possible," said Dr. Meredith Clement, LSU Health Infectious Diseases.

First, host Thanksgiving outside. COVID-19 is much more likely to spread indoors. Some studies suggest you're 20 time more likely to get the virus inside rather than outside.

"Especially in places that have poor ventilation, indoor settings spread the virus more rapidly," Dr. Clement said.

Second, keep households six feet apart. Space out multiple small tables, one for each family, so people who don’t live together wont be eating to closely.

"So that when you're in that time period where your mask is off, you're eating, you're minimizing exposing others," Dr. Clement said.

Third, the CDC recommends bringing your own food, plates, and utensils. If you are going to share though, plastic, throwaway utensils may be the safest bet.

Also, designate one person to serve food to avoid spreading germs in a buffet style setting.

If it rains, think of creative ways to avoid gathering closely indoors.

"Some people are probably getting very creative and have tents or they can dine outside, but under shelter, but if you are forced indoors, opening up windows and maintaining that physical distance is going to be that much more important," Dr. Clement said.

Many families may opt for virtual gatherings to be as safe as possible. Some are getting creative like cooking at eating together all over Zoom or Facetime.

Dr. Clement also mentioned that many people have been getting tested for COVID-19 over the last week thinking a negative test is their ticket to celebrate freely, but she said not to let your guard down. There are limitations on testing and it's always possible you were exposed after the test.

