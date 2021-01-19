Hundreds of JP residents lined up to receive COVID vaccine

With demand far greater than supply, some people couldn’t get on the bandwagon and had to be turned away. Once the supply was used up, about 600 were vaccinated.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One by one, folks drove up to get a shot in the arm Monday at the health unit in Jefferson parish “It was pretty easy,” said Karen Washington.

Washington and her friend Jennifer Davis work in the Jefferson Parish school system.

The two decided to show up, hoping they’d be able to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They left thankful they were.

“A lot of people I had talked to, they were leery saying, ‘Oh no I’m not going to get it,’ and I said the same thing. Then I thought about it and I said, ‘You know what, I need to get on the bandwagon and get out here too.’”

With demand far greater than supply, some people couldn’t get on the bandwagon and had to be turned away. Once the supply was used up, about 600 people were vaccinated.

“This is just a global mission that we’re here to achieve,” said Dr. Dwana Green, Chief Operating Officer with Inclusive Care.

Green says cars were lined up well before the vaccine drive began at 9am.

“What a moving observation to see these people just ready to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Green.

Given the vaccine’s shelf life, at one-point Green said doses were in jeopardy of expiring on site because of a slowdown in people showing up. To make sure nothing was wasted, phone calls started going out.

“Anyone 70 and over, we would just call them and sort of earmark those vaccines for them to come as not to waste,” said Green.

Getting folks vaccinated comes with challenges because providers get little notice of how many vaccines they’ll receive. Green says no matter the amount, even one vaccination is an important one.

“People just want to live, simply put,” said Dr. Green.

For Washington and Davis, seeing the vaccination turn out is a welcomed sight, after nearly a year of worry.

“It makes you feel good,” said Davis.