NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state could possibly be on track to enter “Phase One” of reopening the Louisiana economy as soon as May 1.

But as plans continue for what life might look like after quarantine, the hospitality industry in New Orleans is patiently waiting to hear how its daily operations might change.

One month after the mayor closed dining rooms, restaurants have been struggling or totally shut down.

At Drago’s in Metairie on Friday night, to-go orders were constantly moving out the door. Still, owner Tommy Cvitanovich, said business is down about 85 percent.

“It’s been horrible,” he said, adding how much he loves to walk table to table in the dining room and check on customers. “I can’t wait to see customers in my dining room. I know it’s gonna be different. How different? I’m not sure.”

Cvitanovich said he expects wait staff will have to wear masks and gloves, and he anticipates having to put distance between restaurant tables. He said he feels fortunate his dining room is big enough that limiting capacity still will allow for many people to be seated.

But he, and millions of others, are hanging onto hope that something changes soon.

Thursday, President Donald Trump officially put governors in charge of their ‘reopening’ plans, based on testing availability and case numbers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards reminded the state Friday that Louisiana has been hit harder by COVID-19 than all but two other states, and plans to reopen will vary across the country.

“It’s very, very clear, and of course we knew this, it’s not a one size fits all,” said Gov. Edwards.

Just as the president cautioned this week, and business leaders echoed, Gov. John Bel Edwards, says opening too much too early could be even more catastrophic than the first wave of the virus.

“How are we gonna get tourists to Louisiana if we have cases spiking here in greater number than they’re spiking elsewhere? They’re going to choose to go elsewhere with their conventions. They’re gonna choose to take their vacations elsewhere," the governor said.

Edwards said Friday that he’ll lay out Louisiana’s plan in the next three weeks. And he’ll be presenting it to a hospitality industry eager to do what’s needed to get the doors back open.

“The vast majority of our industry and our restauranteurs are going to follow the rules, and I’m gonna tell you – if they don’t, the customers aren’t gonna want to go there,” said Cvitanovich.

