NEW ORLEANS — A line of cars stretched down Pasadena Avenue in Metairie. It was a drive-by welcome home party for Lloyd Nash.

The 44-year-old spent the past 24 days battling the coronavirus.

“I was definitely terrified, petrified, however-fied you want to put it,” Nash said. “I can tell you one thing; I’m glad to be home.”

Nash’s journey took him to hell and back.

He has asthma, one of the underlying conditions that increase the risk of developing coronavirus complications.

“It was a hard road because — actually at one time, I actually think I saw fear in the doctor’s eyes,” Nash said. “I saw the look that I saw in his face. I said well I’ve got to fight 3, 4 times as hard.”

Nash was given oxygen until he could breathe again on his own.

He thanked God and the medical heroes at Ochsner Medical Center for nursing him back to health.

His sister Tara said it was a tough time for the family, especially when they moved Lloyd to the ICU.

“He was trying to be strong for us when I know he was in pain,” Tara Nash said. “We were trying to put on a façade for him, and we were in pain.”

She had advice for families going through a similar ordeal with a loved one hospitalized for COVID-19.

“Just praying every day and just leaning on one another,” Tara Nash said. "Support from family and friends is very important during a time like this.”

Lloyd Nash said even in his isolation, he felt the love and that gave him the strength to beat the disease.

“Don’t give up,” Nash said. "Believe the struggle. Trust in the Lord. Have faith in yourself, knowing that you do the best you can until it’s out of your hands.”

He admits the outpouring of support he received when he finally got home was a bit overwhelming.

“It was a surprise because I didn’t have a clue that that was about to happen,” Nash said. “It made me emotional, what have you. I’m just blessed, just blessed to be here.”

Blessed to have survived a virus that has now claimed so many lives.

Lloyd is still working on getting his breathing back to normal. He is now expected to remain home for at least two more weeks.

Nash’s son, Lloyd Nash III was a star quarterback at St. Charles Catholic. He now plays for Nicholls State University.

