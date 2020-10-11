When a COVID-19 vaccine is available, who gets it first?

While the findings of Pfizer's vaccine are promising, it's early and there is still work to be done before it can be made available.

NEW ORLEANS — After months and months of fighting COVID-19, Monday brought a glimmer of hope. A vaccine that so far has proven effective. And as work continues on that trial, New Orleans officials say they've been working on a plan of their own.

"So, the way distribution will work is through the state," said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director. "We've been working with the state planning this for months now."

If all goes well with Pfizer, about 25-million people worldwide will get vaccinated before the end of the year. So when it comes to localities, like New Orleans distributing the shots, who will get it to begin with?

"The first people, whether New Orleans or anywhere, who will receive the vaccine, are going to be high-risk, healthcare workers," Avegno said. "And then likely high-risk individuals like nursing home residents."

According to the CDC and Louisiana Department of Health, vaccine eligibility will happen in phases. First responders, K-12 teachers, daycare workers, and those 65 and up will be among those who are up first. Young adults, children, and those without underlying conditions will vaccinate after.

In terms of how you'll get it, Walgreens and CVS may be vaccine distribution points. The city, meanwhile, has also tried different ways to immunize a large number of people safely and smoothly. That includes drive-thru COVID-19 testing and several drive-thru flu shot events.

"We're doing pilots right now that we'd roll out when a vaccine is available," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

"What we envision is very much how we run our community testing strategy," Avegno said. "So drive-thru, walk up."

While still early, many are cautiously optimistic about a COVID-19 vaccine becoming available. And whenever it does, city officials say they'll be ready to provide it.

The city also says it's possible the National Guard could help with vaccine distribution. It's something that's being discussed.

We reached out to Jefferson Parish and the Governor's office and have yet to hear back.