In midst of pandemic, Loyola launches public health degree

The new degree program comes at a time when public health experts are often working flat out to understand and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Loyola University says it is launching a new undergraduate public health degree.

In a news release, the school said that students in the fall will be able to pursue a bachelor’s of arts or science degree in public health and be able to minor in public health.

The new degree program comes at a time when public health experts are often working flat out to understand and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health programs have seen a surge in student interest and enrollment.

Loyola students could research such issues as disease patterns, how to prevent infectious disease outbreaks or how to design nutrition programs for vulnerable groups.