x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Coronavirus

In midst of pandemic, Loyola launches public health degree

The new degree program comes at a time when public health experts are often working flat out to understand and combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Loyola University (Photo: Tracie Morris Schaefer, USA Today)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Loyola University says it is launching a new undergraduate public health degree.

 In a news release, the school said that students in the fall will be able to pursue a bachelor’s of arts or science degree in public health and be able to minor in public health. 

The new degree program comes at a time when public health experts are often working flat out to understand and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health programs have seen a surge in student interest and enrollment. 

Loyola students could research such issues as disease patterns, how to prevent infectious disease outbreaks or how to design nutrition programs for vulnerable groups.

RELATED: Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

RELATED: Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile, some countries experience shortages
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021