In that number: Saints fans return to the Dome

Temperature checks and contactless ticket scans met masked ticket holders as they entered the Dome at assigned times.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — NEW ORLEANS -- Three-thousand season ticket holders lined up Sunday morning to get into the Superdome.

It was the first time this season that was allowed.

Masks and social distancing were the order of the day.

“I'm not thrilled about wearing a mask but I do what I've to do to watch the game,” said Brian Hunt, one of the lucky few to score a ticket.

Inside, assigned seats were spaced out.

Fans like Anthony Deprio said Superdome staff kept a close eye on things.

“They made damn sure everybody had a mask on,” he said. “They did a great job.”

Three-thousand people doesn't look like a lot inside an arena designed to hold more than 70,000. Those lucky few who were able to snag a ticket say a number is just that. It's the attitude that counts, they said.

Players said the crowd made a difference.

“I don't care how many fans. If it was 10, if it was 1,000, if it was 3,000. It's just good to have some people back in there,” Saints running back Alvin Kamara said after the game.

Some fans say they hope today means that more members of the Who Dat Nation will be allowed in for coming games.

“Everything was perfect. I think they had it designed very, very well so that we're able to be in a 6,000 number for the next game,” Saints fan Daphne Casmier said. “I think it was perfect.”

Barring any change in coronavirus numbers in the city, the capacity would increase to 6,000 fans for both the Nov. 15 San Francisco and Nov. 22 Atlanta home games.

Capacity would further increase to 15,000 for the Dec. 20 Kansas City and Dec. 25 Minnesota home games.