NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has reported 34 deaths and 1,172 positive cases of COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

As of Monday, March 23, there are reported cases in 41 of Louisiana's 64 parishes.

Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported worldwide mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.

Use the map below to see where all of the cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana have been reported so far, and follow our continuing coverage for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic in your area.

Below is a parish-by-parish breakdown of positive cases of COVID-19. Deaths are marked with a ().

Orleans: 567 (15)

Jefferson: 252 (5)

East Baton Rouge: 43 (1)

Ascension; 26 (1)

Ouachita: 9 (1)

Rapides: 8 (1)

St. James: 8 (1)

Washington: 2 (1)

West Baton Rouge: 4 (1)

Webster: 3 (1)

Catahoula: 1 (1)

St. Tammany: 47

Caddo: 34

St. John the Baptist: 16

Lafourche: 15

St. Bernard: 15

St. Charles: 15

Terrebonne: 14

Bossier: 12

Iberville: 10

Lafayette: 9

Plaquemines: 8

De Soto: 5

Livingston; 5

Calcasieu: 4

Iberia: 3

St. Landry: 3

Tangipahoa: 3

Allen: 2

Claiborne: 2

Evangeline: 2

Lincoln: 2

Natchitoches: 2

Richland: 2

Acadia; 1

Assumption: 1

Avoyelles: 1

Bienville; 1

Grant: 1

St. Mary: 1

