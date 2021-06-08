Is one vaccine better than the others against new COVID variants?

The state health department says if you are vaccinated, you are eight times less likely to contract the virus and 25 times less likely to go to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — Four billion COVID shots have been given around the world, around 350 million of them in the U.S.

So what are we learning about the vaccines compared to natural infection immunity now that new variants of the coronavirus are circulating?

For weeks now, doctors have warned us that the fourth surge is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vast majority of people sick in hospitals, and losing their lives to the Delta variant, have not gotten a COVID vaccine.

Doctors have also explained breakthrough cases. Those times when vaccinated people test positive are rare, usually causing mild or no symptoms.

So vaccines are doing their jobs. Those extremely rare, severe breakthrough cases are usually people with weakened immune systems. So, they never responded as powerfully to the shot as others. It's usually 80 and 90-year-olds, transplant or immunotherapy patients.

So today, we asked the Louisiana Department of Health, is one vaccine preventing breakthrough cases better than another in Louisiana?

But their numbers don't paint a real picture. Here’s why: Because the vaccine with the lowest rate of breakthrough cases, Johnson and Johnson, went to people who were already considered low-risk, while Pfizer, with the highest percentage, went to the high-risk elderly in nursing homes. So that throws the statistic off.

But there's new science that points to a clear difference.

We turned to a new NIH-funded study out of NYU School of Medicine. It looks at antibody responses against the new variants circulating right now. It compares how well past natural infection, Pfizer, Modera, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines do against all the variants.

The study is not yet peer-reviewed, but suggests the antibody response of, first the Pfizer vaccine, followed, second, by Moderna, are significantly higher in people than in people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and people who have natural antibodies from the infection.

This controlled study shows why people, who had COVID in the past, have less protection against the variants than vaccinated people. This is why doctors recommend a vaccine for them.