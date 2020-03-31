NEW ORLEANS — Coronavirus clusters at Louisiana nursing homes took another troubling jump Tuesday, increasing from 28 to 40 facilities. One of the first in the metro area was the Chateau de Notre Dame, one of three in the New Orleans metro area run by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

To accommodate residents in those three facilities who have tested positive but can recover without hospitalization, Notre Dame Health Systems built a stand-alone isolation unit in record time, turning an empty building into a skilled nursing home facility in less than two weeks.

The state permitting process to open the new nursing facility, which usually takes months, was completed in less than two days, CEO Wayne Plaisance said.

“I'd say within a day and half we had everything worked out and ready to go. So that was pretty amazing,” Plaisance said. “As of this afternoon we're ready to start admitting patients.”

The building sits behind the Wynhoven Health Care Center in Marrero. But for the safety of residents and staff in both complexes, the facilities will be kept completely separate.

Dr. Hector Cabrera, Notre Dame Health Systems, said the 10-bed unit will take three categories of residents: those waiting on test results, those who are positive with only mild symptoms, and those who are recovering after hospital stays to free up much-needed hospital beds.

“There's a need for those patients to empty those beds so they can take care of the sickest of the sick,” Cabrera said. “The people we’ll be taking in, some of them may be coming back from the hospital, maybe coming off of the ventilator, they may need nebulizer treatments. And so there are high-risk procedures that may sometimes need to be done.”

Plaisance said he hopes the stand-alone isolation unit can serve as a model for others like it throughout the state, and perhaps the rest of the country.

Cabrera will oversee the unit. He praised the staff who jumped at the chance to join him.

“Our staff is putting themselves on the front line. And we really appreciate their courage, their dedication and their dedication to the work,” he said.

Some of the nurses and doctors who volunteered for the assignment have recovered after being Covid-19 patients themselves. Because those front-line medical workers have built up antibodies to the virus, their risk of re-infection is believed to be very small.

“They're doing it because they love it,” Cabrera said. “They're doing it because this is what they do.”

Before transforming this into an isolation unit this was being used as storage, completely empty. But before that it was used as a convent by the Sisters of Holy Cross.

“They're still blessing us,” Plaisance said.

