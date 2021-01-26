Watch Live: Latest updates on Jefferson Parish COVID-19 response

Residents need to know the latest Jefferson Parish COVID information, officials said.

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish leaders are scheduled to give an update to the parish's coronavirus response on Tuesday.

Jefferson Parish leads Louisiana in COVID cases with 39,564 — that's more than 8,000 additional cases than the next parish, East Baton Rouge. There have been 769 deaths reported in Jefferson Parish due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The briefing will also be streamed on WWLTV.com and WWL-TV's Facebook Page.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Louisiana have dropped to the lowest level since late December.

Figures posted Monday by the state health department show the number of people hospitalized with the disease caused by the new coronavirus at 1,638. The number was 2,069 on Jan. 7, higher than the peak of just under 2,000 in the first deadly surge that hit the state in early 2020.

The Louisiana numbers are similar to a national trend. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the U.S. has fallen to about 110,000 from a high of 132,000 on Jan. 7.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...