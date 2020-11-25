Jefferson Parish returns to phase 2 Covid restrictions due to rise in cases in state

A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Jefferson Parish as the third leading parish in the state for new coronavirus cases

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Medical professionals, like Doctor Julio Figueroa, division director of Infectious Disease with LSU Health, are once again seeing a concerning amount of COVID patients.

“Nothing has come close to what it was in the Spring, but there are definitely trends towards increasing ICU admissions and certainly inpatient admissions as well,” said Dr. Figueroa.

With surges of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state would move back to a modified phase two.

The big changes include reduced occupancy at 50 percent for restaurants and retailers, a 75-person limit for indoor gatherings, a 150-person limit for outdoor gatherings, and no alcohol consumption inside bars that operate in a parish with a five percent or more positivity rate unless the bar has a restaurant conditional permit.

Dr. Figueroa said following restrictions, along with the mask mandate and social distancing are crucial.

“The increase in death rate is something that’s really important because I think that we’re going to be losing folks that we shouldn’t have if we had been following the restrictions,” said Dr. Figueroa.

Dr. Figueroa said healthcare workers can also become patients, putting a strain on any hospital’s ability to provide adequate care.

Jefferson Parish is one place being hit especially hard with new coronavirus cases.

As of Tuesday night, the parish had a 5.1 percent positivity rate.

“In the middle of November, certainly in Jefferson Parish, we could see our numbers rising and since then it’s risen very quickly,” said Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Jefferson Parish as the third leading parish in the state for new coronavirus cases over the last three weeks. Lee Sheng said most businesses are following current restrictions. Like the governor, she points to people letting their guards down as part of the problem.

“It’s the private gatherings in their homes. It’s what they’re doing, friends, getting together and not masking and the transmission is going on that way,” said Lee Sheng.

Going into peak holiday season, both Lee Sheng and Figueroa said gatherings with friends or family could do more harm than good.

“Those spaces that are public, you can regulate, but the spaces that are private, my house for example, basically I am the person that has to be responsible,” said Dr. Figueroa.