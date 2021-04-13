J&J vaccine suspension won't interrupt Louisiana's vaccine supply, LDH says

“Aside from the logistics, there is no issue on us being able to provide sufficient vaccine to the region and to the residents within this state."

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana health officials told providers to stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.

That forced New Orleans area vaccination events to switch to one of the other two shots on Tuesday.

Ricardo Stevenson showed up at the Harvey Community Center expecting to get a J&J shot.

“Because it would be one step and we won’t have to come back," Stevenson said.

Instead of J&J, Stevenson received a Moderna vaccine.

The Terrytown man says he heard about the potential link between the one-shot vaccine and rare blood clots. He was fine with getting a different shot at the Jefferson Parish vaccination event.

“I’d rather be on the safe side,” Stevenson said.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now following Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration guidance to pause the J&J vaccine, at least for now.

“All of our providers within Region One have agreed to switch to either Pfizer or Moderna if they have that product available,” Dr. Shantel Hebert-McGee, LDH Region One Medical Dir. said.

Region One includes the Greater New Orleans area.

Taking J&J temporarily out of play is not expected interrupt the amount of vaccine available in the state.

“Aside from the logistics, there is no issue on us being able to provide sufficient vaccine to the region and to the residents within this state,” Dr. Hebert-McGee said.

But she says some vaccination event organizers have decided to postpone after Tuesday’s announcement.

“Obviously, for convenience, people do prefer the J&J vaccine. Also for those who are transient, individuals who are hard to reach, it does serve a niche population.”

Back in Harvey, Stevenson urged his fellow Westbankers to take whatever vaccine is available.

“I say come get vaccinated,” Stevenson said. “It’s better than catching COVID and be safe.”

In Louisiana, more than 85,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered.

That represents fewer than 4% of the 2.2 million shots given in the state so far.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana has seen no reported cases of the rare blood clot so far.