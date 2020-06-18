LIVE @ 2:30PM: Gov. Edwards coronavirus update

WWL-TV will live stream the governor's statements in this story and through Facebook Live.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health says it is reviewing its coronavirus patient data and will not publish an update to its online dashboard Thursday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to give a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The governor's briefing was scheduled before the health department announced that it would not be updated its dashboard.

