NEW ORLEANS — Even though concerts and festivals have been cancelled, musicians are still giving live sessions. Jon Cleary is one New Orleans based artist who is having virtual jam sessions and piano lessons right from his home for anyone around the globe.

"Welcome to yet another Quarantini Happy Hour," Cleary said in his live-stream sessions.

They're all from the studio in the basement of his New Orleans home. When he's not touring, Cleary plays in New Orleans twice a week, but a month ago those plans changed.

"I just did a Facebook post 'Anyone who was thinking of coming to the gig, it's been cancelled, but we're going to do it from home,'" Cleary said on how the virtual sessions started.

He has been hosting virtual happy hours several times a week. He'll play some of his favorites, take requests, and answer questions from fans watching on Facebook live.

"We don't have a clue what we're going to do until we start doing it," Cleary said. "We get bombarded with questions."

It's all on Facebook Live, and the times vary so fans from all over the world can join during their evening hours too.

"It's evening over there. It is 5 o'clock in the morning right here in New Orleans," he said during one of his sessions targeting followers from other parts of the world like Japan and Australia where it was evening hours.

"I was drinking coffee in a martini glass," Cleary laughed.

Every Saturday, Cleary hosts one finger piano lessons for beginners. He's currently teaching 'Lean on me.'

"I think there are a lot of people who do not play at all and would love to know a couple of tunes," he said. "People still need music, so it seems like the obvious thing to do."

The virtual happy hours are on Facebook live and YouTube, so everyone can see them. Cleary is accepting contributions from fans who want to support him through Venmo and Paypal.

You can follow his Quarantini Happy Hour schedule on his Facebook page.

