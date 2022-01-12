JP President Cynthia Lee Sheng tests positive for COVID

Having the vaccination and the booster, Sheng said she started to feel tired on Monday evening and started to have cold-like symptoms on Tuesday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has tested positive for COVID Wednesday, according to post on her Facebook Page.

Sheng said she took an at-home COVID test after missing the parish's council meeting and the results came back positive, said the post.

In December, she made it mandatory to wear masks in parish government buildings as the Omicron variant surged across the state. She said a plan was not put in place for a parish-wide mask mandate, according to the article.

"I've been really careful," she said. "I mask everywhere."

The Advocate | Times-Picayune states that Jefferson Parish had more than 85,000 confirmed cases of COVID and more than 1,200 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

After winter break, 525 students and 267 faculty and staff tested positive for the week of Jan. 4-7 in Jefferson Parish Public Schools said the article, with 2,006 students and staff quarantined during the first week back.

Sheng said this is her first time having COVID.