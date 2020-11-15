JP transit system using ultraviolet lighting to help disinfect public transportation

Jefferson Parish leaders learned the ultraviolet light kills proteins in viruses like the Flu or COVID-19.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Transit leaders are taking extra steps to make sure people are safe during the pandemic.

Leaders have recently purchased ultraviolet light systems to make sure transit riders are safe on the bus.

"I decided it was wonderful product to invest in for our constituents," Ninette Barrios, Jefferson Transit Director said.

PURO produced the ultraviolent. Leaders from the company said they've used the lighting system for New York's transit system.

"15-30 minutes into the disinfectant cycle you got a fresh disinfected bus we still recommend manually cleaning the space, with the pandemic we're not only able to help people in healthcare but transit authority, schools and buses," Jim Colantomi with PURO said.

Jefferson Parish leaders learned the ultraviolet light kills proteins in viruses like the Flu or COVID-19 which is why they feel it's a good investment to keep transit riders safe.

In addition to the ultraviolet light system, leaders are also using an adhesive product from Nanoseptic.

The adhesive is placed on general locations the public touches like handrails, and it's powered by any kind of light.

Once the light hits the adhesive, it cleans itself.

"And it's stronger than bleach which is unbelievable, "Ninette Barrios said

Jefferson Parish Transit leaders have purchased 5 which have cost about $56,0000. They'll be used at the bus warehouses on the East of Westbank of the parish.